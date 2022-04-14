Dr. Martens’ (DOCS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.89) price target on the stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.92) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 333.98. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 206.60 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 517 ($6.74). The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($59,225.96).

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

