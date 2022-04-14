Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 116.6% in March

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the March 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Drone Delivery Canada stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 67,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,785. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.
About Drone Delivery Canada
See Also
