Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $248,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00.

DBX stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

