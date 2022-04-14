Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dropbox by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 437,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

