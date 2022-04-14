Duality Advisers LP Acquires 4,416 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 251,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.84 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

