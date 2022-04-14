Duality Advisers LP Acquires 64,333 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 447.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

