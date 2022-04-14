Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

