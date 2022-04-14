Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 15,269 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $181.39 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.