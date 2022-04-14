Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 42,740 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

