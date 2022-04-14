Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 643.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

