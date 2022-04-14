Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

