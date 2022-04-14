Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 34,968 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,968 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.