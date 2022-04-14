Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,916 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hess by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $115.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

