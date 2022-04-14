Duality Advisers LP Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

