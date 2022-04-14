Duality Advisers LP Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $321.97 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.