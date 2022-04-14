Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.39 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,582,000 after buying an additional 513,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after buying an additional 2,334,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $138,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELAN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

ELAN opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

