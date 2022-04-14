Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 16.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.04. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.