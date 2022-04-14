Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.