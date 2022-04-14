Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $165.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.77%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

