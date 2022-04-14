Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 40.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,687 shares of company stock worth $2,746,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

AVLR opened at $94.90 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.