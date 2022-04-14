Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Haemonetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Haemonetics by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

