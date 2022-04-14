Duality Advisers LP Purchases 6,862 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 328.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $308.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

