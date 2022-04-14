Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SF opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.