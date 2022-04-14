Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.96.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $392.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $378.46 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

