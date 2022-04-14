Duality Advisers LP Sells 39,489 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,489 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

