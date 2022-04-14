Duality Advisers LP Sells 61,461 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,461 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

