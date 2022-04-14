Duality Advisers LP Sells 81,013 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,013 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Trimble by 19.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,178,000 after acquiring an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

