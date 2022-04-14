Duality Advisers LP Takes $1 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.38.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $325.62 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $329.36. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.43 and its 200 day moving average is $249.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.