Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.