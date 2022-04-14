Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.53

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 31657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of analysts have commented on DCT shares. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 55.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

