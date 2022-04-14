DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,456,000 after purchasing an additional 376,909 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

