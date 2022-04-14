Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($44.57) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.45 ($50.49).

DUE opened at €23.78 ($25.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.24 and its 200-day moving average is €36.12. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €24.46 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of €44.08 ($47.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

