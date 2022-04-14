Dvision Network Reaches Market Cap of $137.05 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $137.05 million and $2.59 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00034396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

