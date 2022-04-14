easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 570 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price (down from GBX 900 ($11.73)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 572.20 ($7.46) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 573.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 590.20. The company has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

