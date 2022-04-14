Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

