Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $20.34.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
