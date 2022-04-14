Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $17.10. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 19,378 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $13,026,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

