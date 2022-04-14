Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,924,641 shares.The stock last traded at $11.89 and had previously closed at $11.63.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.