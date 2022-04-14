Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $95.95

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.95 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.22). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 14,385 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.91 million and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.17.

About Eleco (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

