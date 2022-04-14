Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $95.95

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.95 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.22). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 14,385 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.91 million and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.17.
About Eleco (LON:ELCO)
