Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,317,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

