Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Shares Up 1.4%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 994 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emles Luxury Goods ETF (LUXE)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.