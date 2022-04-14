Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Shares Up 1.4%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 994 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

