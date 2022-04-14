Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empiric Student Property presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.43).

ESP stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £535.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of GBX 80.10 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.17.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

