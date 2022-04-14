Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESPGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empiric Student Property presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.43).

ESP stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £535.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of GBX 80.10 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.17.

About Empiric Student Property (Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

