ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Down 0.8%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. 407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Get ENB Financial alerts:

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.