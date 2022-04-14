Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its rising topline and inorganic growth via mergers and acquisitions should aid development. Over the 2020-2025 period, the firm expects to achieve long-term revenue growth of 8-10%. Also, the aging population gain should continue to boost demand for the company’s services. Streamlining operations will allow it to focus on more profitable business. However, it is witnessing an escalation in labor costs, which is outpacing general inflation rate growth, affecting its bottom line. It expects 2022 earnings per share to decline from the 2021 level to the $3.83-$4.19 range. Also, adjusted free cash flow is expected to plunge in 2022, indicating weakness in operations. A significantly high debt can affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.89.

EHC opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.