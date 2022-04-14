Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 23,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,016,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

