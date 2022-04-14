Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Energizer stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Energizer has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 890.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

