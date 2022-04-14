Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.76

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as high as C$16.84. Enerplus shares last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 1,620,551 shares.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.81.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9080804 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

