Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($17.91).

A number of analysts recently commented on ENGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.98) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.20) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €11.61 ($12.62) on Thursday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($16.48). The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.60 and a 200-day moving average of €12.72.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

