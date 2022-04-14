Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

ESI traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.49. 1,394,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.26. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.64.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

