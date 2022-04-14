Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

