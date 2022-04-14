Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.79

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 96560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

